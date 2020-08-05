

Suicide: A growing social disorder



In this subcontinent, particularly in Bangladesh and India, causes of suicide among young people are mostly emotional. Poor result in examination, dispute with family members or friends over silly matters provoke someone to embrace this unnatural death. But who is responsible for this? If someone has to be blamed for this that is our society where amid clamors of life alive with men and women, one has to bid himself or herself bye forever out of extreme sense of loneliness. A sense of having none and nothing makes him think that his life is meaningless. How one can feel isolated amidst millions of people around him is worth a million dollar question.



Sometimes, some cases of suicide not only move us with mere sorrow, those surprise us and leave deep scar on our heart. Recent suicide of a promising and rising film actor in India sent a shockwave not only across his country but also in Bangladesh. What was he in short of? In terms of popularity and money he was well of. May be the power to love the life in him that he had performed in his acting was defeated to the power of his suicidal tendency. Suicide by actor or actress is not new in India and Bangladesh. But as they influence society and nation through their performance and are roll-model to a significant number of young people and teen-agers, their committing such nonsense act can send wrong signal too to the society. It is mentioned in the verse 29 of Surah AnNisa of the holy Quran, `Do not kill yourself, surely Allah is the most merciful to you."



Indeed a society has developed around us where hundreds of people are seen walking side by side by the high ways of modern cities where nobody looks at anyone, everyone is unfamiliar and nobody cares for anyone. Such isolation is growing in industrialized modern urban society. Everyone is so busy with him or herself that he or she has no time to spare for anyone. Time is so precious here that nobody wants to waste a second of it by looking at someone's grief. What can be more humane and perfect use of time than wasting it for showing compassion towards others? William Henry Davies, a noted English poet truly glorifies, "What is this life if, full of care/ we have no time to stand and stare."



The society we are living in, we fail to know the limit of our exact demand nor do we know where our efforts are heading. Difference between working hours and leisure time is being unclear. Proverbs like `True happiness consists in contentment' and `Failure is the pillar of success' are confined in book. A desperation is noticed in everyone around us for overnight success whatever unethical it may be. Intolerance and impatience have befriended us in our every movement.



Flourishing apartment culture has entirely changed the social mindset of urbanized societies. It is making us self-centric. We prefer to live in the artificial world of social media network. Amid the boundless sea of people, every individual is getting lonely like an island. Members of the same family remain busy on their Facebook or Twitter detached from each other. This is how the very knit of our familial and social fabric is getting loose. We are driven by lure of a falsehood. Cases of divorce, broken families and extramarital relations are increasing day by day.



Although science has facilitated our access to almost all kind of earthly pleasures, an extreme spiritual crises seem to have engulfed us. Despite all kinds of amenities and technological advantages the number of people being afflicted with depression and other psychological problems is on rise. With children, grand-children, kith and kin, last part of many of them either passes in old home or with pet dogs. Whether science can be held responsible for social disease like suicide merits precise debate. In fact science does not invent anything for the harm of mankind. But our use of inventions of science sometimes fails to commit justice to its noble intention and purpose. So how we `use science' and `science itself' are not the same thing.

The writer is poet















