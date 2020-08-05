Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
IS Afghan prison raid kills 29

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020

JALALABAD, Aug 4: At least 29 people were killed in a raid on an Afghan prison claimed by the Islamic State group, officials said on Monday, as the country waited to see if a government ceasefire with the Taliban would rupture after its formal expiration.
Fighting finally ended at mid-afternoon at the jail in the eastern city of Jalalabad, where about 1,700 IS and Taliban inmates were being held.
IS's news outlet Amaq said its fighters were behind the raid that had started with a suicide car bomb attack.    -AFP


