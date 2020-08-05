India bootleg alcohol kills 98

NEW DELHI, Aug 4: The death toll from a toxic bootleg alcohol scandal in the north Indian state of Punjab rose to 98 on Sunday, officials and reports said.

Police have arrested 25 people so far over the worsening tragedy, which starting coming to light late last week, Press Trust of India said. Hundreds of people die every year in India from illegal alcohol made in backstreet distilleries which sells for as little as 10 rupees a litre, affordable for even the poorest. -AFP







