90-minute virus tests

LONDON, Aug 4: Britain is set to roll out millions of new, 90-minute "rapid tests" for the novel coronavirus and other viruses common in winter, the country's health ministry has said.Starting next week, hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories will have access to some 5.8 million tests analysing DNA and another 450,000 swab tests. Neither requires medical training to administer, meaning they can be performed in non-clinical environments, the ministry said in a statement released on Monday. This would be a significant increase on current testing capacity in the country and would aim to limit community spread of the virus before the cold months, when people are more vulnerable to viruses"The fact these tests can detect flu, as well as COVID-19, will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," Health Minister Matt Hancock said. -REUTERS