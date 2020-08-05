Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:59 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Foreign News

90-minute virus tests

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LONDON, Aug 4: Britain is set to roll out millions of new, 90-minute "rapid tests" for the novel coronavirus and other viruses common in winter, the country's health ministry has said.
Starting next week, hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories will have access to some 5.8 million tests analysing DNA and another 450,000 swab tests. Neither requires medical training to administer, meaning they can be performed in non-clinical environments, the ministry said in a statement released on Monday. This would be a significant increase on current testing capacity in the country and would aim to limit community spread of the virus before the cold months, when people are more vulnerable to viruses
"The fact these tests can detect flu, as well as COVID-19, will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," Health Minister Matt Hancock said.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka votes today
IS Afghan prison raid kills 29
India bootleg alcohol kills 98
90-minute virus tests
Malaysia raids Al Jazeera offices
Curfew in Kashmir
Suu Kyi contesting for second term
Spain ex-king Juan Carlos flees ‘to Dominican Republic’


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft