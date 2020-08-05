Malaysia raids Al Jazeera offices

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4: Broadcaster Al Jazeera said Malaysian police had raided its office in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, amid an investigation into a programme it aired on the country's treatment of undocumented foreign workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The July 3 programme, entitled "Locked up in Malaysia's lockdown", prompted a backlash in the Southeast Asia nation, with authorities branding the report inaccurate, misleading and unfair.

Rights groups have accused the government of suppressing media freedom after Al Jazeera journalists were called in for questioning by the police and an investigation was opened into alleged sedition, defamation and violation of a communications law. -REUTERS







