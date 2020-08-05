Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:58 PM
NY attorney widens Trump ‘criminal conduct’ inquiry

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Aug 4: A New York prosecutor seeking US President Donald Trump's tax returns says he is investigating reported "protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization".  Monday's court filing suggests the inquiry is broader than alleged hush money payments made to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.
The Supreme Court ruled last month that lawyers could examine the tax returns.  Trump has repeatedly dismissed the probe, calling it a "witch hunt".  Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has filed a subpoena to obtain eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns, which the Trump Organization is challenging.
The Republican president accuses the Manhattan prosecutor, a Democrat, of pursuing a political vendetta. Last week, Trump's lawyers filed a complaint arguing the subpoena was "wildly overbroad" and issued in bad faith.
Responding in court documents filed on Monday, lawyers for Vance said that allegations of criminal activity at the Trump Organization date back "over a decade". His lawyers citied newspaper articles about supposed bank and insurance fraud at the Trump Organization and congressional testimony by the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who said Trump would devalue his assets when trying to reduce his taxes.
They said their inquiry extends beyond purported hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the lead-up to the 2016 election.  Such payments could violate campaign financing laws. The president denies the affairs took place.    -BBC


