Infantino to 'respect' any ethics committee decision: FIFA





A Swiss special prosecutor has launched proceedings against Infantino, as part of an investigation into suspected collusion with the country's attorney general, Michael Lauber. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

"I've no doubt that Gianni Infantino would respect any decision by the ethics commission," FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell told a video news conference. "We don't see any evidence of criminal or unethical behaviour," he said.

FIFA on Sunday insisted Infantino would continue to fulfil his duties as president and blasted the Swiss probe.

It gave no indication on Monday whether or not its ethics committee had instigated proceedings against Infantino.

"The ethics committee will have to come to its own conclusion... In every case, it needs to be tested, if there's something serious, there's a case for suspension," said Bell.

Questioned about Infantino's absence during Monday's video conference, Bell said the FIFA chief "will be available and will speak in order to clear his name."

He added: "FIFA and Gianni Infantino have absolutely nothing to hide, we want to be transparent. There's no factual basis for this criminal procedure."









Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of meetings in 2016 and 2017.

Two such meetings were initially exposed in 2018 by "Football Leaks", a cross-border investigation by several European news organisations.

In a statement Thursday, Swiss authorities said special prosecutor Stefan Keller "has reached the conclusion that...there are indications of criminal conduct" in relation to meetings between Infantino, Lauber and another official, Rinaldo Arnold.

