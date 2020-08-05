Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:58 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Sports

Infantino to 'respect' any ethics committee decision: FIFA

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

LAUSANNE, AUG 4: FIFA president Gianni Infantino will "respect any decision by the ethics committee", world football's governing body said Monday after Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings against him last week.
A Swiss special prosecutor has launched proceedings against Infantino, as part of an investigation into suspected collusion with the country's attorney general, Michael Lauber. Both have denied any wrongdoing.
"I've no doubt that Gianni Infantino would respect any decision by the ethics commission," FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell told a video news conference. "We don't see any evidence of criminal or unethical behaviour," he said.
FIFA on Sunday insisted Infantino would continue to fulfil his duties as president and blasted the Swiss probe.
It gave no indication on Monday whether or not its ethics committee had instigated proceedings against Infantino.
"The ethics committee will have to come to its own conclusion... In every case, it needs to be tested, if there's something serious, there's a case for suspension," said Bell.
Questioned about Infantino's absence during Monday's video conference, Bell said the FIFA chief "will be available and will speak in order to clear his name."
He added: "FIFA and Gianni Infantino have absolutely nothing to hide, we want to be transparent. There's no factual basis for this criminal procedure."




Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of meetings in 2016 and 2017.
Two such meetings were initially exposed in 2018 by "Football Leaks", a cross-border investigation by several European news organisations.
In a statement Thursday, Swiss authorities said special prosecutor Stefan Keller "has reached the conclusion that...there are indications of criminal conduct" in relation to meetings between Infantino, Lauber and another official, Rinaldo Arnold.
"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the authorities said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Infantino to 'respect' any ethics committee decision: FIFA
Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
West Indies T20 series in Australia called off
England wary of slow start against Pakistan
Booters report for camp in phases
Protests in India over IPL's Chinese sponsor
Abahani observes Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth anniversary today


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft