Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka





According to the sources in the SLC, the hosting rights for the first year have been sold at USD 1,925,000.

With a collective experience of 50 years, the IPC group company continues to innovate and push towards sports excellence in the way that it is presented to the world. IPC has grown into being recognized as an Integral player in the world of Sport.

The company has experience of hosting the matches in Pakistan, South Africa and the UAE. In March 2018, the company also hosted the T20 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka when India and Bangladesh teams also participated. Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is one of the advisors of the group.

Out of 140 players from different Test playing countries who have shown interest to play the LPL only 30 players will be able to participate.

Each team can maximum have six foreign players and only four would be allowed to play.

Foreign players will not be required to undergo quarantine. Once they are tested at the airports they will again be retested one week later.

SLC will provide umpires and ground facilities at all venues.

SLC's vice president Ravin Wickramrante will be the Tournament Director.



















Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has sold the rights of hosting the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to Dubai-based Innovative Production Group (IPG), it is learnt here.According to the sources in the SLC, the hosting rights for the first year have been sold at USD 1,925,000.With a collective experience of 50 years, the IPC group company continues to innovate and push towards sports excellence in the way that it is presented to the world. IPC has grown into being recognized as an Integral player in the world of Sport.The company has experience of hosting the matches in Pakistan, South Africa and the UAE. In March 2018, the company also hosted the T20 Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka when India and Bangladesh teams also participated. Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones is one of the advisors of the group.Out of 140 players from different Test playing countries who have shown interest to play the LPL only 30 players will be able to participate.Each team can maximum have six foreign players and only four would be allowed to play.Foreign players will not be required to undergo quarantine. Once they are tested at the airports they will again be retested one week later.SLC will provide umpires and ground facilities at all venues.SLC's vice president Ravin Wickramrante will be the Tournament Director.