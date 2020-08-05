Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
West Indies T20 series in Australia called off

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020

SYDNEY, AUG 4: Australia's October Twenty20 series against the West Indies was called off Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the international sporting calendar.
It follows the postponement of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia, and this month's one-day international series against Zimbabwe.
Cricket Australia said the three-match West Indies series had been intended as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup, but could no longer serve that purpose.
"In light of this development... it has been agreed to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.
The series will be take place ahead of the rescheduled T20 World Cup, on dates yet to be decided in either 2021 or 2022.
Australia is currently struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and its international borders remain closed, with arrivals required to undergo 14-day quarantine. Despite the logistical difficulties, Cricket Australia insists a money-spinning four-Test series against India in December-January will proceed.    -AFP


