Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:57 PM
England wary of slow start against Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020

MANCHESTER, AUG 4: England know another sluggish start to a Test campaign could prove costly as they go in search of a first series win over Pakistan in a decade.
Wednesday sees a three-match contest get underway with the first Test at Old Trafford.
And while England can point to recent series victories over most of their rivals, their last such success against Pakistan was back in 2010.
That campaign, however, was overshadowed by a 'spot-fixing' scandal at Lord's which led to bans and jail terms for then Pakistan captain Salman Butt as well as pacemen Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir.
England have lost the first Test in eight of their last 10 series -- including during last month's 2-1 win over the West Indies that marked international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown.
It is a statistic they are all well aware of, with in-form England pacemen Chris Woakes admitting: "I'd love to be able to put my finger on it and I'm sure the management and the team would as well.    -AFP


