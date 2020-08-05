Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Booters report for camp in phases

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

After the Eid-Ul-Adha holiday, the national booters will back to business as they will report for conditioning camp tomorrow (Wednesday) ahead of the remaining four matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 and Asian Cup qualifiers.
The booters will report for camp in phases with a twelve-member first batch - Pappu Hossain, Biswanath Ghosh, Nazmul Islam Russell, MS Babul, Sumon Reza, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Manik Hossain Mollah, SM Monjur Rahman Manik, Mohammad Abdullah, Yasin Arafat, Biplu Ahmed and Mahbubur Rahman - will report tomorrow at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban at 8.30 am.
The another twelve-member of second batch - Anisur Rahman, Sushanto Tripura, Robiul Hasan, Arifur Rahman, Shahidul Alam, Saad Uddin, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Rokib Hossain and Tutul Hossain Badsha will report for camp on Thursday (August 6) while seven more booters - Touhidul Alam Sobuj, Topu Bormon, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Ashraful Islam Rana, Raihan Hasan, Yasin Khan, Nabib Newaj Jibon - will report on Friday (August 7).
The remaining five players of the initially called 36-memeber squad, including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, will join the camp later stage.
The national booters will start their conditioning camp from Friday (August 7) at Sahara Resort in Gazipur. The booters will have to go through COVID-19 test in their respective nearest centers before joining the camp.
After joining the camp, the booters will further go through COVID-19 test under the supervision of BFF's medical committee. After getting the booters' test results in hand, the BFF will divide the players in a small groups which consist with four to five members who will not be allowed to close contact with each others for the next two weeks. The booters will work as group wise at that time and their (booters) fitness will be supervised by head coach Jamie Day from England.
After successfully passing the pre preparatory fourteen days camp, all the thirty six booters will be allowed to do the full fledge six-weeks training together beginning from August 21 under the supervision of head coach Jamie Day, who will be available at that time.
The head coach Jamie Day will trim the 36-member squad to 25-memeber within one month and finally 23-member squad will be announced for the matches.
The fixtures of Bangladesh of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 will be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17 and Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on those dates.     -BSS


