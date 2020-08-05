Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Sports

Abahani observes Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth anniversary today

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Abahani Limited have chalked out various day-long programmes to observe the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, today.
The directors and officials of Abahani Club will pay tribute to Shaheed Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths on his portrait at Dhanmondi Abahani Club premises at 12.01 am (early Wednesday) seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Kamal.
The club will also hold a day-long Quran recitation and a virtual discussion, and memories on his illustrate career in the afternoon.
A day-long doa-mahfil will be held after Asr prayer there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of him.
The club in a press release requested all to join the program by maintaining hygiene rules as per the government instruction due to COVID-19 reason.
Meanwhile a supporters' forum of Abahani Ltd "Abahani Samorthok Gosthi" have also chalked out various programmes to observe the 71st birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal.
To observe the day, Abahani Samorthok Gosthi will pay tribute by placing wreath at portrait of Abahani club founder Sheikh Kamal on today midnight at 12.1 am and on the following day Wednesday "(August 5) the supporters' forum will hold discussion meeting, milad, day-long doa-mahfil and tree plantation program at the Abahani club premise.
Sheikh Kamal was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra. He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and Basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club. He was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folk songs.
Different political socio-cultural and sports organizations have also taken up various programmes to observe the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal in the capital and elsewhere in the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Infantino to 'respect' any ethics committee decision: FIFA
Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
West Indies T20 series in Australia called off
England wary of slow start against Pakistan
Booters report for camp in phases
Protests in India over IPL's Chinese sponsor
Abahani observes Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth anniversary today


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft