Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Sports

Kirsten to take virtual session for Tigers today

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Sports Reporter

Kirsten to take virtual session for Tigers today

Kirsten to take virtual session for Tigers today

Legendary Proteus cricketer and coach Gary Kirsten will join with cricketers in a virtual meeting today. BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan confirmed the information on Tuesday.
"He will have a meeting with cricketers tomorrow," Akram confirmed. "Normally they (cricketers) have been in touch with coaches through virtual meeting. So we thought it would be good to invite Kirsten in the meeting".
"We think players will be immensely benefited had they take the idea and tips from Kirsten, because you know he has huge experience under his belt," he added.
Players are in touch with coaches including Russell Domingo, Daniel Vettori  as well with other supporting staffs virtually during pandemic days. As a part of regular virtual sessions, Tigers head coach Domingo is scheduled to meet Mushfiqur Rahim and his mates today. Domingo requested his compatriot World Cup winning coach Kirsten to join.
This is the 2nd time for Kirsten to work with Bangladesh cricket. Earlier, he visited Dhaka for a three-day consultancy duty to find a head coach for Tigers in 2018 and BCB appointed Steve Rhodes as the head coach as per Kirsten's suggestion.
The former South African opener scored about fourteen thousand international runs. He also coached India to win the World Cup trophy in 2011.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Infantino to 'respect' any ethics committee decision: FIFA
Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
West Indies T20 series in Australia called off
England wary of slow start against Pakistan
Booters report for camp in phases
Protests in India over IPL's Chinese sponsor
Abahani observes Sheikh Kamal's 71st birth anniversary today


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft