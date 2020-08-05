

Kirsten to take virtual session for Tigers today

"He will have a meeting with cricketers tomorrow," Akram confirmed. "Normally they (cricketers) have been in touch with coaches through virtual meeting. So we thought it would be good to invite Kirsten in the meeting".

"We think players will be immensely benefited had they take the idea and tips from Kirsten, because you know he has huge experience under his belt," he added.

Players are in touch with coaches including Russell Domingo, Daniel Vettori as well with other supporting staffs virtually during pandemic days. As a part of regular virtual sessions, Tigers head coach Domingo is scheduled to meet Mushfiqur Rahim and his mates today. Domingo requested his compatriot World Cup winning coach Kirsten to join.

This is the 2nd time for Kirsten to work with Bangladesh cricket. Earlier, he visited Dhaka for a three-day consultancy duty to find a head coach for Tigers in 2018 and BCB appointed Steve Rhodes as the head coach as per Kirsten's suggestion.

The former South African opener scored about fourteen thousand international runs. He also coached India to win the World Cup trophy in 2011.















