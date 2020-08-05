Video
Jamal-Tariq unable to join camp in scheduled time

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Bangladesh national football team's skipper Jamal Bhuiyan and Finland-born Tariq Raihan Kazi will unable to join the national's team conditioning camp in scheduled time due to travel restriction problem, according to message received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Tuesday.
The national team's conditioning camp will begin from Friday (August 7) at Sahara Resort in Gazipur and booters start reporting for camp from tomorrow in phases.
Skipper Jamal and Tariq, who are currently staying in Denmark and Finland respectively, could not confirm their flight of Dhaka till Monday last so it could not be confirmed when the two booters come in Dhaka.
On the other hand, three Bashundhara Kings players - Mashuk Mia Zony, Motin Mia and Atikur Rahman Fahad - who were picked up in the 36-member preliminary squad, will not be able to report for the camp due to their injury problem because Bashundhara Kings did not give them permission to join the camp right now due to their long-term injury.
Bashundhara Kings want to keep the three players under their observation at the moment.
The booters will report for camp in phases with a twelve-member first batch -Pappu Hossain, Biswanath Ghosh, Nazmul Islam Russell, MS Babul, Sumon Reza, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Manik Hossain Mollah, SM Monjur Rahman Manik, Mohammad Abdullah, Yasin Arafat, Biplu Ahmed and Mahbubur Rahman - will report tomorrow at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban at 8.30 am.
The another twelve-member of second batch - Anisur Rahman, Sushanto Tripura, Robiul Hasan, Arifur Rahman, Shahidul Alam, Saad Uddin, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Rokib Hossain and Tutul Hossain Badsha will report for camp on Thursday (August 6) while seven more booters - Touhidul Alam Sobuj, Topu Bormon, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Ashraful Islam Rana, Raihan Hasan, Yasin Khan, Nabib Newaj Jibon - will report on Friday (August 7), the starting date of the camp.     -BSS


