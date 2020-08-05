BCB terms FICA's claims 'misrepresentation'





BCB titled the allegations 'misleading and misinformed' by an official media release on Tuesday. It said that the FICA's media release in relation to its 'Men's Global Employment Report 2020', has listed BPL as one of the sanctioned leagues where late payment or non-payment issues persist. Protesting the report BCB stated that the only unresolved/disputed payment from the BPL concerns four persons- three overseas players and a coach, of one particular team that had participated in the 6th edition of the BPL held in 2018.

The parent organization of country's cricket termed it as an 'isolated case' in a tournament where more than 170 local and overseas players and support staff were contracted.

In its media release BCB also claimed that between January and April 2020, the BCB received complaints from the representative(s) of the players and coach that the franchisee in question had failed to comply with its obligations and did not complete payment. As per the franchisee agreement it was the responsibility of the franchisee to directly pay in full its contracted players and support staff. Nevertheless, as the regulatory body of the event the BCB had duly inquired the matter and subsequently has initiated legal proceedings against the accused franchisee to realise the pending payment and resolve the issue.

BCB also informed that the Board has kept constant contact with the concerned individuals and representative(s) who are fully aware of the steps taken by the BCB.

Regarding FICA's media release points towards Bangladesh as one of the full members which supposedly has not paid its players ICC event prize money, BCB protested vigorously and termed it as 'total misrepresentation of facts'.

BCB in its counter statement informed that it has completed prize money payment to players from all previous ICC events including the last, which was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. It may be mentioned that the BCB has maintained a standard by which players on a number of occasions have received additional incentives from the Board on top of the prize money from ICC events during distribution.















