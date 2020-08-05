Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
Home Countryside

Two killed in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Kurigram, in Sunday.
BOGURA: A teenage boy was stabbed to death and two others were injured in an attack on them over previous enmity in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Shihab Hossain, 16, was the son of Harunur Rashid of Domdoma Village in the upazila.
The injured are Prohor, son of one Tutul, and Sihab, son of Shahidul Islam of the village.
Police said one Shiplu, son of Ekhlas Ali of Karajbari Village, stabbed Shihab on his throat on Sunday evening when the victim along with his two friends went to visit the Raktadah Bailey Bridge.
Prohor and Shihab came for their friend's rescue but Shiplu also stabbed them and fled the scene.
Hearing their screams, locals rescued and whisked them off to a nearby hospital where Shihab was declared dead.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hospital for an autopsy.
However, a police hunt is on to nab the accused, said Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin.
KURIGRAM: A young man who was stabbed over land dispute by rivals in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Saturday night, died at a local hospital early Sunday.




Deceased Akkas Hossain, 20, was the son of Janu Mia of Mujahid Para Village in the upazila.
Locals said a group of miscreants attacked Akkas and stabbed him with lethal weapons on his way home, leaving him seriously injured.
He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he died early Sunday.
Rajarhat PS OC Md Raju Sarker confirmed the matter.


