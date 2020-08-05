Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:56 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Countryside

Man leaves wife's body at Lalmohan hospital

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 4: A man left his wife's body at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex in the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Ripa, 24, was the wife of Jafar in the upazila.
Ripa's father Jahangir alleged that Jafar often beat his daughter for dowry.
He also said Jafar called him in the afternoon and said that Ripa took poison, adding that she is now at the hospital.
Jafar's mobile phone is now switched off and he went into hiding, said the victim's father.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station Mir Khairul Kabir said a written note from the hospital says poison was found in her mouth.
The body will be sent to Bhola General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday morning, the OC said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed in two districts
Man leaves wife's body at Lalmohan hospital
12 drown in eight dists
Villagers living on heaps of hyacinth
Eight found dead in five districts
Seasonal traders throw away skins into Padma
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
To mark the 26th founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak League


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft