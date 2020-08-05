Man leaves wife's body at Lalmohan hospital

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 4: A man left his wife's body at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex in the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Ripa, 24, was the wife of Jafar in the upazila.

Ripa's father Jahangir alleged that Jafar often beat his daughter for dowry.

He also said Jafar called him in the afternoon and said that Ripa took poison, adding that she is now at the hospital.

Jafar's mobile phone is now switched off and he went into hiding, said the victim's father.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station Mir Khairul Kabir said a written note from the hospital says poison was found in her mouth.

The body will be sent to Bhola General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday morning, the OC said.



















