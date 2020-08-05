12 drown in eight dists





MANIKGANJ: Three siblings drowned and two children remained missing in a boat capsize in a water body of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hanufa, 37, Roksana, 30, and their brother Riazul, 25. They hailed from Jionpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

Hanufa's daughter Mithila, 12, and Roksana's son Shanto, 11, remained missing.

Local sources said the three siblings were going to visit their sister's home at Charpara Village by a boat. The boat was caught by storm and sank in Char Mastool Charpara Beel about 1:45pm.

Hanufa's husband Abdul Haque and nephew Monir, who were also on the boat, managed to swim ashore.

Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Hasmat Ali confirmed the matter.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Three cousin sisters including two siblings drowned in a pond at Karpurkathi Village under Kalaiya Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mahfuza Begum, 17, daughter of Abdur Razzaq, 17, and Mariam, 17, and Mariya, 12, daughters of Mokhlesur Rahman.

Mahfuza was a tenth grader at Karpurkathi Mansuria Dakhil Madrasha while Mariam and Mariya were the tenth and seventh graders at Kalaiya Rabbania Fazil Madrasha.

They drowned in a pond beside home while taking showers in the afternoon.

Their bodies were recovered about 7pm.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A boy drowned in flood water near their house at Gondogohali Village under Kalikapur Union in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Nafis Hossen, 12, was the son of Liton Abbasi of the village.

Family and local sources said the boy along with his friends went to bath in the flood water at 12pm on Monday. At one stage, he drowned in the water.

After searching, locals rescued him and rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A college student drowned in the Shitalakhya River at Rupganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon while taking bath.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam Sohel, 22, was an honours third year student at Uttara Model College in Dhaka, and the son of Hirul Islam of Kamarpara area under Turag PS in Dhaka.

Eyewitnesses said Sohel along with four others came to visit their friend Shyamal's house in Daudpur area of Rupganj Upazila on Sunday.

They went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But, Sohel went missing in the river while others managed to swim ashore.

Later, a team of divers from Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot, conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body at 8:30pm.

KURIGRAM: A six-year old minor boy drowned in flood water at Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Bayezid was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Daktarpara area in Ballaver Khas Union of the upazila.

Family and local sources said the child was playing beside their house in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into a ditch filled with flood water and drowned.

Later, family members recovered the body from the ditch.

Kochakata PS OC Mamun-ur-Rashid confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond near their house in Matobborhat area under Char Folkon Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Md Yasin, 2.5, was the son of an expat Mofizul Islam of the area.

Locals said the child fell into the pond and drowned there without notice of his relatives.

After searching, they recovered the body from the pond.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hajji Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: An eight-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Asha Khatun was the daughter of Ashraful Islam of Ghoshpara area under Tarash Municipality.

Locals said Asha slipped into a nearby pond without notice of her family members.

After searching, they spotted the child floating in the pond and rescued her.

She was taken to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor girl drowned in a pond at Chipan Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Faria, 2, was the daughter of Shafiqul Islam of the village.

Local sources said the child was playing beside the pond next to their house. At one stage, she fell into the pond and drowned.

After searching, relatives rescued her from the pond and took her to Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Local UP Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokan confirmed the incident.

















