

Villagers living on heaps of hyacinth

The number of inundated villages has increased to 18 including newly flooded Shimulbari, Kafulabari and Ramnagar of Kalabari Union at Kotalipara Upazila.

Of the total inundated villages, 15 were inundated earlier under Gopalganj Sadar, Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas.

At least 2,500 families have been marooned in these 18 villages; 500 families have taken shelter on high grounds, schools and along road sides. More than 1,000 small and large ponds have been submerged.

Locals said, their houses have been remaining under water for almost 10-12 days; affected families are passing days in acute hardship; people, livestock and domestic animals including duck and hen are living together on the heaps of water hyacinth.

It was echoed by Shree Lakkhi Bala, wife of Dipankar Bala of Ramnagar Village of Kalabari Union.

More than 300 families have been water confined in Ramnagar, Kafulabari and Shimulbari villages under Kalabari Union, said Union Chairman Michael Oza.

He said, more than 150 families have taken shelter in Ramnagar Bazar and high grounds in nearby areas; and, many are living on hyacinth heap. On the other hand, more than 500 fish enclosures have been submerged in the low-lying areas of Kalabari Union.

Rekha Rani Bagchi of Ramnagar Village said, "We have been marooned for one week. We are living on the piles of water hyacinth," she pointed out.

Poritosh Biswas of Kumria Village said, the fish of his enclosures raised on ten-bigha of land at loan money have been floated away; now, he is finding no means to survive.

Chairman Michael Oza said, most of the flood-affected people are in subhuman condition in his union's Ramnagar, Shimulbari and Kafulabari villages.

"I sought governmental assistance for people in my area," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Mahfuzur Rahman said, on behalf of the upazila administration, 65-affected families have been given relief assistance. She said the upazila administration will remain beside the affected people.

On behalf of the district administration, 300 tonnes of rice have been given as the assistance to the flood victims.

A total of Tk 6 lakh has been given for baby food, cattle feed and dry food.

























