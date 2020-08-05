Eight found dead in five districts





LAXMIPUR: Police recovered an unknown man's decomposed body from Ramgati Upazila of the district on Monday.

Locals spotted the floating body in a local river in Alexander Asolpara Launch Ghat area in the afternoon and informed police.

Police said the man, aged about 40, might have been killed four to five days back.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered a female madrasa student's body from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Rubina Begum, 24, was the daughter of late Shahjahan of Dhandi Village in the upazila. She passed Fazil from Dhandi Senior Madrasa this year.

Rubina's brother Shahin said he found his sister's hanging body in her room. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed in and put down the body.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun confirmed the news.

BARISHAL: Police recovered two bodies from Wazirpur Upazila of the district and the city in two days.

On Saturday evening, police recovered the decomposed body of Abir Zaman, 16, son of Atiquzzaman Babul of Keshabpur Village in Wazirpur Upazila from a field of Bagra Village under Otra Union in the upazila.

Police said the deceased had been missing three days.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a vegetable trader Joynal, 55, of Pirojpur beside Barishal deputy commissioner's house in the city on Friday morning.

Police recovered and sent the body to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of an unknown man, aged 35, from Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Locals saw the body abandoned beside a road in Sherua Battala area in the upazila about 8:30am.

Being informed, members of fire service and police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sherpur Fire Service Station Officer Ratan Hossain confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered three hanging bodies from the house of the deceased at Dhanisafa Village in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

They were identified as Aynal Haque Hawlader, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver and son of late Ratan Hawlader of the village, his wife Khuku Moni, 25, and their daughter Asfia Islam, 3.

Locals and police said the deceased had been living in a rented house at Dhanisafa Bazaar of the village for the last five months. After taking meal they went for sleep on Thursday night. At midnight, a group of miscreants entered the house, and after killing the house inmates, hung their bodies.

Dulia Begum, elder sister of Aynal, said her brother hand land dispute with his uncle Malek Hawlader.

On suspicion, police arrested Helal Hawlader, elder brother of Aynal, uncle Malek Hawlader, 52, and cousins Belal Hawlader, 45, and Mahbub Hawlader, 18, of the village.

Mathbaria PS OC Maksuduzzaman Milu confirmed the incident.

Additional Police Super Kazi Shahnewaj visited the spot.















