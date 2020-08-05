Doctor dies of Covid-19





The deceased was identified as Dr Nazrul Islam Chowdhury Taslim of Orthopaedic Surgery Department. -UNB

Dr Nazrul breathed his last around 10:30pm at CMCH, said Deputy Director of Chattogram Medical College Aftabul Islam.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, he has been suffering from different diseases including cancer.

Dr Nazrul was the student of the 21stbatch of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.









He was buried at his family graveyard in Chatkhil of Noakhali following two namaz-e-janazas after Zohr prayer.

According to sources of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), a total of12physicians have died from Covid-19 and Covid-19 like symptoms while 300 doctors infected with the virus in the district. -UNB



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 4: An assistant professor of Chattogram Medical College died of Covid-19 at Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Dr Nazrul Islam Chowdhury Taslim of Orthopaedic Surgery Department. -UNBDr Nazrul breathed his last around 10:30pm at CMCH, said Deputy Director of Chattogram Medical College Aftabul Islam.He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.Besides, he has been suffering from different diseases including cancer.Dr Nazrul was the student of the 21stbatch of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.He was buried at his family graveyard in Chatkhil of Noakhali following two namaz-e-janazas after Zohr prayer.According to sources of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), a total of12physicians have died from Covid-19 and Covid-19 like symptoms while 300 doctors infected with the virus in the district. -UNB