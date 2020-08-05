11 dengue patients undergoing treatment: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported one new dengue case in the country on Tuesday.

Currently, 10 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital and another outside Dhaka, according to a regular DGHS update.

The health authorities reported 356 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 344 made recovery.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and among them 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB







