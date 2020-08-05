Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:55 PM
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid daya

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 04: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) workers have cleaned the entire city within 24 hours of the butchering of the sacrificial animals on the Eid.
The CCC sources said, a total of 4000 workers and 350 vans have been engaged to remove the wastes of the sacrificial animals in the city on the Eid day only.
The workers have started their cleanliness drive since 10 am on the day that had continued till mid night.
The CCC authority has divided 41 wards into four zones to conduct the cleanliness drive on Eid day.
The CCC also opened a control room to conduct the operations. The CCC further appointed several vigilance teams to inspect the drive.
The CCC had installed a total of 41 containers in different areas of the city to drop the wastages of the sacrificial animals.
Besides, 350 trucks were on the city streets to remove the wastes all the day.
The CCC workers also sprayed bleaching powders in the places of butchering of sacrificial animals in the city.
It may be mentioned that the city dwellers have sacrificed more than four lacs animals for Qurbani on the Day.
So, it was a hard task to clean the city at a time within 24 hours. But the workers of CCC had done the job.
The Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation AJM Nasirudin visited different areas of the city in the evening to see for himself the cleanliness drive of the CCC workers.
The Mayor expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness drive conducted by the CCC workers.
Meanwhile, AJM Nasir Uddin, mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) claimed that 100 percent achievement had been attained in keeping up the promise of cleaning up the city of animal wastes within 24 hours.
Nasir termed the cleanup success of CCC only possible due to the responsible role of city dwellers and round the clock activities by cleaners.
The city Mayor said people of Chattogram played more responsible role to keep the city clean this year.
They showed more responsible actions in cooperating the city corporations' initiative to manage waste, he said.
The mayor said that the city corporation authorities, as declared earlier, could complete the otherwise challenging task of cleaning waste of sacrificial animals in 24 hours.
Around 350 waste disposal vehicles carried 10,500 tons of waste. Over 4000 cleaners diligently worked to make Chattogram clean in 24 hours.


CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid daya
