Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:54 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Business

SpiceJet to fly to London from September

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MUMBAI, Aug 4: After multiple failed attempts, low cost carrier SpiceJet will finally be operating flights to UK as it has secured slots to operate to London Heathrow from September.
Last year, the Gurugram-based airline had applied for slots to both Heathrow and Manchester for daily services, but couldn't secure a foothold in the then busy airports. But this year, with global airline air traffic drastically slashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian LCC's dreams have finally manifest.
However the passengers who board the airline's flight to London would find nothing onboard reminiscent of SpiceJet. To begin with, the SpiceJet cabin crew__ in their familiar red dress uniforms__ won't be operating this flight as the airline will be operating the UK and US routes with A330 aircraft, ``wet leased'' from Oman Air. That is, the crew, maintenance and insurance will all be provided by the lessor.
Currently, government-run Air India is the only Indian carrier flying between India and the UK. Commenting on the airline's London Heathrow slots, Ajay Singh, chairman and MD, SpiceJet said the slots will allow the airline to operate flights effective September 1, 2020. ``London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and this is a huge milestone for SpiceJet.
Providing non-stop connectivity from India to different parts of the world, which in turn strengthens our own airport hubs, is a dream that we have long cherished and this is a small step in that direction. The identical arrival/departure slots that we have secured at Heathrow should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly," Singh said.
Back home, the airline has been battling financial woes. Last week, due to non-payment of dues, low cost carrier SpiceJet was to be put on ``cash and carry'' by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). However the decision was deferred after the airline requested for time to work out the modalities for implementing the cash and carry regime.
Generally, airlines pays for facilities provided by AAI like route navigation, landing, parking etc on a monthly basis. Under cash and carry mode though an airline has to pay daily for the facilities used at an airport.
SpiceJet recently posted a pre tax loss of Rs 807 crore for the last quarter to FY 20, as against a profit of Rs 56.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The airline blamed the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX (from March 2019) and COVID-19 pandemic which led to a nation-wide lockdown and suspension of flight operations from March 23.     -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BP to cut fossil fuels output by 40pc by 2030
SS Steel to invest in Saleh Steel Industries
SpiceJet to fly to London from September
British Airways pilots back job loss deal
Bayer tumbles to 9.5b Euro quarterly net loss
Ctg Customs House collected Tk 1,560 crore last FY
Oil falls as rising virus cases overshadow demand recovery
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft