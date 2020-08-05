Bayer tumbles to 9.5b Euro quarterly net loss





The charges stemmed mainly from a $10.9 billion settlement of US lawsuits claiming weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, compounding a net loss that is the worst for Bayer in at least 10 years, according to a spokesman.

Settlements on dicamba, another weedkiller, and on waste water contaminated with PCB, were also included in figures released on Tuesday, as were reserves for a deal on injury claims from birth control device Essure which Bayer said could be imminent.

Talks over a potential Essure settlements "intensified and have made good progress in recent weeks," Bayer said, adding that it stood by the device's safety and efficacy. —Reuters



















FRANKFURT, Aug 4: German drugs and pesticides group Bayer slumped to a 9.5 billion euro ($11.2 billion) net loss in the second quarter, mainly reflecting charges to settle disputes inherited with its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto.The charges stemmed mainly from a $10.9 billion settlement of US lawsuits claiming weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, compounding a net loss that is the worst for Bayer in at least 10 years, according to a spokesman.Settlements on dicamba, another weedkiller, and on waste water contaminated with PCB, were also included in figures released on Tuesday, as were reserves for a deal on injury claims from birth control device Essure which Bayer said could be imminent.Talks over a potential Essure settlements "intensified and have made good progress in recent weeks," Bayer said, adding that it stood by the device's safety and efficacy. —Reuters