Ctg Customs House collected Tk 1,560 crore last FY





In the private sector, the country's leading Abul Khair Group has given the highest revenue of Tk 750 crore in the same fiscal year.

However, due to the raging pandemic the revenue collection of the CCH decreased by Tk 1,919 crore in the FY compared to the previous FY.

The FY under revenue CCH collected a total revenue of Tk 41,800 crore from goods imported through the Chattogram port, which handles 90 per cent of the overseas trade.

CCH levies 1 percent duty on capital equipment and 37 percent duty on raw materials while the duty levied on manufactured goods is 57 percent and the duty on luxury goods is 550 percent.

At the top of the private sector, Abul Khair Group's steel, cement, corrugated sheet, tobacco, powdered milk, tea, and ceramics imports together have generated revenue of around Tk 750 crore.

Among other top private sector revenue providers are Uttara Motors with Tk 322 crore, Walton Ltd with Tk 144 crore, Meghna Edible Oil Ltd with Tk 120 crore, Menoka Motors Ltd with Tk 110 crore, TK Group's Shabnam Vegetable Oil with Tk 83 crore, Honda Private Limited with Tk 62 crore and Multinational company Unilever Bangladesh with Tk 63 crore.

In this regard, Commissioner of Chattogram Customs House Fakhrul Alam said, government institutions are leading in terms of revenue collection. Most of the revenue is collected from the import of fuel products.

Among the top importers in the private sector Abul Khair Group, PHP Group, Meghna Group, Bashundhara Group, Transcom and several other companies, Chattogram Custom house pay high revenue against their imported goods.

Chattogram Customs House collects 73 percent of the country's total customs revenue.

According to the list of importers of various types of goods passed through Chattogram port, there are seven government institutions at the top level.

Besides Bangladesh Oil Gas and Mineral, the other six government revenue payers are Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil companies, Eastern Refinery, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and car manufacturer Pragati. These companies import fuel oil, LNG, new car parts.

Compared to the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the revenue collection has decreased by Tk 1,921 crore in the last financial year, which is 19 percent less than last year. The importsd in the last FY was at Tk 5,165 crore as the imports fell by 25 lakh tonnes of goods due to Coronavirus fallout.























