BANKING EVENTS

Ahead of the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Ali Hossain Pradhania along with Deputy Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim, Shirin Akhter and Md. Kaisul Haque and other high officials, inaugurating month long black badge wearing programme at Mujib Corner at the head office in the city on Tuesday. photo: BankLalmonirhat-1 Member of Parliament, Md. Motahar Hossain inaugurating Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Hatibandha sub-branch at Purba Sindurga under Patgram Branch, Lalmonirhat as a Chief Guest recently. IBBL Executive Vice President and Head of the Rangpur Zone Mir Rahmat Ullah, officials, businesspersons, professionals and social elites are also present on the occasion. photo: BankAs a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NRBC Bank officials distributing monetary support and relief materials among the flood-affected people of Gaibandha recently. Notable that, last year NRBC Bank stood by the flood affected people of Jamalpur. photo: BankUnion Bank Ltd Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurating Jaldi Sub-Branch, Banshkhali, Chattogram as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka. Banshkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Chowdhury Md. Galib, Union Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal and Md. Nazrul Islam and officials are also present there. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion. photo: Bank