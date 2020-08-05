Video
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020
Japan for booting economic ties with Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki calls on BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam at the latter's office recently.

Japan hopes to continue working closely for developing economic partnership with Bangladesh and bring more Japanese investment in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and the Economic Zones under the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA).
Ito Naoki thanked BEPZA for providing the best support and assistance to the Japanese investors of the EPZs. They discussed on the various operational and policy related issues of Japanese investors.
Ambassador praised BEPZA's role in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh. He hoped to continue working closely for developing economic partnership between Japan and Bangladesh which will encourage more Japanese investment in the EPZs as well as BEPZA Economic Zone.
Welcoming the ambassador at his Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, said that BEPZA always gives priority to the business related issues of Japanese investors to run their business smoothly.
He appreciated the high level of compliance, discipline and standard maintained in the EPZs by the Japanese investors. He informed the envoy on various activities taken by the authority to combat the pandemic and tackle the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the businesses and industrial environment.
The executive chairman said that BEPZA Economic Zone, currently being developed at Mirsharai of Chittagong, is expected to be operational by this year.
He requested Japanese investors through the Ambassador to come forward and explore the potentiality of investment in Mongla, Uttara & Ishwardi EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone.
After the briefing session, the executive chairman and the ambassador discussed on the various operational and policy related issues of Japanese investors.
Among others Second Secretary of Economic Mission to the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Higuchi Masatoshi and Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam were present during this time.


