Stocks rise for 8th running day on encouraged sentiment

Indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the eight consecutive session on Tuesday as investors maintained their buying spree, which began on July 23 last.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 27.29 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 4,299 during the four hours trading. It added more than 223 points in the past eight consecutive sessions.The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 12.10 points to finish at 1,454 along with the DSE Shariah Index, which rose 6.57 points to close at 999. Turnover stood at Tk 6.76 billion on the country's prime bourse, which was Tk 6.72 billion in the previous day.Of the issues traded, 147 advanced, 116 declined and 91 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.A total number of 151,867 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 250.86 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,312 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,287 billion in the previous session.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 64 points to close at 12,186 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 37 points to finish at 7,385.Of the issues traded, 98 gained, 86 declined and 70 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.78 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 170 million.Market operators said the Bangladesh Bank's expansionary monetary policy statement; gradual reopening of the economy encouraged investors to take position in sector-wise stocks.The securities regulator's hard stance on ensuring mandatory 2.0 per cent shareholding by each director of listed companies had also a positive impact on the stock prices in recent times, they said.