Information Minister of Bangladesh Government Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP (Chief Guest) along with Ispahani Group Marketing General Manager Omar Hannan and Ispahani Group Tea Trade General Manager Shah Moinuddin Hasan and other officials pose at a ceremony organised by Ispahani Group at the Chattogram Circuit House on Monday. In this occasion, Ispahani Group sponsored10 oxygen Cylinders and N95 masks for the Rangunia Health Complex, Chattogram.