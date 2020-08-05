Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:53 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Business

Information Minister of Bangladesh Government Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP (Chief Guest) along with Ispahani Group

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Information Minister of Bangladesh Government Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP (Chief Guest) along with Ispahani Group

Information Minister of Bangladesh Government Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP (Chief Guest) along with Ispahani Group

Information Minister of Bangladesh Government Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP (Chief Guest) along with Ispahani Group Marketing General Manager Omar Hannan and Ispahani Group Tea Trade General Manager Shah Moinuddin Hasan and other officials pose at a ceremony organised by Ispahani Group at the Chattogram Circuit House on Monday. In this occasion, Ispahani Group sponsored10 oxygen Cylinders and N95 masks for the Rangunia Health Complex, Chattogram.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BP to cut fossil fuels output by 40pc by 2030
SS Steel to invest in Saleh Steel Industries
SpiceJet to fly to London from September
British Airways pilots back job loss deal
Bayer tumbles to 9.5b Euro quarterly net loss
Ctg Customs House collected Tk 1,560 crore last FY
Oil falls as rising virus cases overshadow demand recovery
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft