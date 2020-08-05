Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:53 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home Business

GE to provide advanced tech for 718-MW gas power plant in BD

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

General Electric (GE) will be providing its advanced gas turbine technology for the 718-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Meghnaghat owned by , Bangladesh Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Ltd.
Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Ltd. is a joint venture between India's Reliance Power and Japan's JERA. The power plant will begin generating power in 2022.
Built by Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) group Samsung C&T, Meghnaghat power plant will be powered by two GE 9F gas turbines, one GE D11 steam turbine and three H53 generators.
The power plant will utilize re-gasified liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh, said a media release.
GE's contract with Samsung C&T includes GE's AGP upgrade for two GE 9F.03 gas turbines, steam turbine refurbishment along with control upgrades and parts supply.
Once implemented, the upgrade solution will help in delivering up to 6.7 per cent increase in power output, up to 3.3  per cent improvement in heat rate, up to 2 per cent increase in efficiency, enhanced operational flexibility and extending the maintenance interval up to 32,000 hours.
"Bangladesh needs massive push to develop a robust power infrastructure that can sustain long-term power supply to meet the needs of the progressing economy, which is currently among the top 5 fastest growing economies," said Ranjan Lohar, CEO, Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Ltd.
Deepesh Nanda, CEO, Gas Power, GE South Asia said GE has been at the forefront to keep its customers ahead in the technology curve by offering advanced solutions for the upcoming large-scale power plants in Bangladesh.
"Powered by GE's F-class technology, the new 718 MW power plant will set global benchmarks in terms of fuel efficiency and operational reliability. The electricity from the power plant will contribute towards improving the per capita energy consumption in Bangladesh," said Deepesh Nanda.
Meghnaghat, situated near Dhaka, is a strategic location having multiple private sector power plants feeding power to the capital city of Bangladesh.
Today, GE has an installed base of 38 gas turbines generating approximately 3 GW of electricity in Bangladesh.
The company has a robust portfolio of gas turbine technologies including H-class, E-class, F-class, Frame 6, and aero-derivatives, installed across operational and upcoming power plants in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BP to cut fossil fuels output by 40pc by 2030
SS Steel to invest in Saleh Steel Industries
SpiceJet to fly to London from September
British Airways pilots back job loss deal
Bayer tumbles to 9.5b Euro quarterly net loss
Ctg Customs House collected Tk 1,560 crore last FY
Oil falls as rising virus cases overshadow demand recovery
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft