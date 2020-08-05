GE to provide advanced tech for 718-MW gas power plant in BD





Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Ltd. is a joint venture between India's Reliance Power and Japan's JERA. The power plant will begin generating power in 2022.

Built by Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) group Samsung C&T, Meghnaghat power plant will be powered by two GE 9F gas turbines, one GE D11 steam turbine and three H53 generators.

The power plant will utilize re-gasified liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh, said a media release.

GE's contract with Samsung C&T includes GE's AGP upgrade for two GE 9F.03 gas turbines, steam turbine refurbishment along with control upgrades and parts supply.

Once implemented, the upgrade solution will help in delivering up to 6.7 per cent increase in power output, up to 3.3 per cent improvement in heat rate, up to 2 per cent increase in efficiency, enhanced operational flexibility and extending the maintenance interval up to 32,000 hours.

"Bangladesh needs massive push to develop a robust power infrastructure that can sustain long-term power supply to meet the needs of the progressing economy, which is currently among the top 5 fastest growing economies," said Ranjan Lohar, CEO, Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Ltd.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO, Gas Power, GE South Asia said GE has been at the forefront to keep its customers ahead in the technology curve by offering advanced solutions for the upcoming large-scale power plants in Bangladesh.

"Powered by GE's F-class technology, the new 718 MW power plant will set global benchmarks in terms of fuel efficiency and operational reliability. The electricity from the power plant will contribute towards improving the per capita energy consumption in Bangladesh," said Deepesh Nanda.

Meghnaghat, situated near Dhaka, is a strategic location having multiple private sector power plants feeding power to the capital city of Bangladesh.

Today, GE has an installed base of 38 gas turbines generating approximately 3 GW of electricity in Bangladesh.

The company has a robust portfolio of gas turbine technologies including H-class, E-class, F-class, Frame 6, and aero-derivatives, installed across operational and upcoming power plants in the country.















