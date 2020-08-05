

Intertek partners with Beximco for making high quality PPE

As the deadly virus continues to spread throughout the globe the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described, the chronic, global shortage of PPE "as one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives."

South Asia, and Bangladesh is now emerging as the new hotspot for PPE manufacturing and have ramped up the manufacturing of worldclass, large- scale PPE. BEXIMCO has recently set up a new PPE Industrial Park, close to their company headquarters, having exported 6.5 million PPE gowns to USA, with a vision to become one of the major players in PPE manufacturing globally.

For more than 15 years, Intertek has served as a trusted partner to BEXIMCO, providing Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification (ATIC) services for their textiles and apparels business.

Under the strategic agreement, Intertek shall have exclusive rights to operate and manage the new PPE quality assurance laboratory from planning and set-up, to providing guidelines on equipment, managing the daily operations and provision of technical experts to delivering accreditations.

The operational lab shall cater to all customers across the PPE ecosystem in Bangladesh including Government Of Bangladesh (Ministry of Health), WHO, DGDA (Directorate General of Drug Administration) and private manufacturers alike.

Intertek's extensive expertise in providing independent Total Quality Assurance solutions in this sector, across a global network of labs, will provide BEXIMCO with complete end-to-end solutions to manufacture, test and distribute PPE equipment around the globe.

Commenting on the agreement Intertek CEO André Lacroix said: "We look forward to deepening our existing partnership and supporting BEXIMCO's vision in becoming a key player in the manufacture of PPE globally, thereby leveraging our global reach and experience to ensure that all safety, hygiene and quality standards are met for PPE garments throughout the world."

BEXIMCO CEO Syed Naved Husain said: " Intertek is a global leader in Total Quality Assurance solutions and partnering with them will ensure that our PPE is compliant with the most rigorous, independently verified standards across the globe."

For almost two decades, Intertek has helped Bangladesh industries ensure the quality, quantity and safety of their products, processes and systems, supporting clients involved with textiles and garments, leather and footwear, food, petroleum, petrochemicals, agricultural products, pre- shipment inspection under contract with the government,

BEXIMCO is a diversified private sector group in Bangladesh across a wide range of industries, and one of South Asia's largest vertically integrated textile and garment companies.

London-based Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.Its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.























