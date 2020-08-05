Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

The Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal three as a low pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining area.

Under its influence and strong monsoon over the North Bay, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a met office special bulletin on Wednesday. -UNB

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.



