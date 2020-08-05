Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 August, 2020, 4:52 PM
latest 17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize       33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day      
Home News

Eight injured over mobile recharge clash in B’baria

Published : Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 4: At least eight people, including two women, were injured in a clash at Paschimpara Walishah Mazar area in Nabinagar municipality on Monday afternoon over a trifling matter.
According to locals, one Apurba had an altercation with a shop owner Kawser, when he came to recharge his mobile at the shop.
Following the altercation, a clash ensued among the supporters of duo, leaving the eight people injured.
The injured are Mamun Miah, Mofiz Miah, Mintu Miah, Apurba, Md Kawser, Md Arif and two other women. They were taken to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex.
Md Ruhul Amin, inspector (Investigation) of Nabinagar Police Station, said they have visited the spot.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3
Balloon vendor killed in cylinder blast
Eight injured over mobile recharge clash in B’baria
Flood inundates 34,342 hectares of croplands in Rajshahi div
Six health centres fined Tk 3 lakh
Fishers return to Bay: The ban that feeds the boom
Book on election management bodies published
7,147mt rice distributed among flood victims


Latest News
Malaysia to deport Rayhan Kabir
Manikganj boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered
Army chief, IGP in Cox's Bazar
AL, its front organizations pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal
Madhumati river erosion turns serious
Quader: Sheikh Kamal was visionary, greedless
Body formed for accurate stats on foreign workers in Malaysia
17 drown in Netrakona boat capsize
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
33 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh in one day
Most Read News
BNP leader and former state minister Abdul Mannan dies
Innovative Production Group to host Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka
Imran unveils new political map of Pakistan claiming entire Kashmir
PM phones slain Major Rashed's mother, assures justice
Ex-MP ATM Alamgir dies of COVID-19
Chinese vaccine: Govt to take decision after review
AL leader Sujon made CCC administrator
NSU holds webinar on ‘Digital Bangladesh: Technology for Covid-19 Response’
Bangladesh's virus death toll rises to 3,234 with 50 fatalities
Bangladeshi worker killed in Beirut blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft