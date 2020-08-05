Eight injured over mobile recharge clash in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 4: At least eight people, including two women, were injured in a clash at Paschimpara Walishah Mazar area in Nabinagar municipality on Monday afternoon over a trifling matter.

According to locals, one Apurba had an altercation with a shop owner Kawser, when he came to recharge his mobile at the shop.

Following the altercation, a clash ensued among the supporters of duo, leaving the eight people injured.

The injured are Mamun Miah, Mofiz Miah, Mintu Miah, Apurba, Md Kawser, Md Arif and two other women. They were taken to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex.

Md Ruhul Amin, inspector (Investigation) of Nabinagar Police Station, said they have visited the spot. -UNB











