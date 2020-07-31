Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:14 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fake websites put Ministry of Education in trouble

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Shaikh Shahrukh

Many fake websites and pages are misleading students and teachers in the name of Education Ministry.
The Ministry of Education is in trouble with such misleading information. The sites or pages are providing false information or spreading rumors about
education.  
In the past, about 90 such websites were shut down but later they reappeared under different names.
The Education Ministry has decided to take stern measures against them.
It is reported that numerous websites or pages are found on the Internet in the name of General Board, Technical Education Board, Board of Secondary Education and      the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary under the Ministry of Education.  
False information on examinations, publication of results, questioning, decisions on important issues and opening and closing of educational institutions in Corona situations and recruitment of teachers is being disseminated on those websites.  
People are getting confused over the false information putting the Ministry of Education in trouble.
In this context, Education Ministry Public Relation Officer Abul Khair said many people were spreading fake information by opening websites or pages under the name of the ministry.
"Even in the name of the Minister of Education they are spreading false information. So far, more than 90 such websites have been shut down by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.  But such websites are being opened again under different names," he added.
The authorities of the educational institutions are being misled by such websites.  It has been decided to bring those involved in these activities under the law by identifying them.
Last week, rumors were spread on a website called 'Bangladesh National Board of Education' that 'educational institutions are being opened after Eid'.  
The matter was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Education and it was informed to the media through a notification that it was not true.
At the same time, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications were informed in writing by the Ministry of Education to shut down the fake website and bring those involved under the law.  
Education Minister Dipu Moni also issued a warning in this regard. She said strict action would be taken against them if they spread any kind of misinformation about education through any medium including internet.




Education minister said, "A class of people is spreading false propaganda on various issues related to education through social media."  
Secretary of the Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education Mahbub Hossain said people are being misled. This information is also going viral in many ways.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "We immediately stop any kind of rumor received by law enforcement and government agencies through the internet."  Many such sites have already been shut down.
However, as there is no monitoring system of the Postal and Telecommunication Department, it is not possible to identify who is doing this, said the minister.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake websites put Ministry of Education in trouble
Smuggler killed in gunfight with BGB in Moulvibazar
Lead Exposure: Bangladesh 4th worst-hit in terms of child deaths
Water level in Ganges basin starts receding
Charges pressed against Shahed in arms case
Three suspects on 14-day remand
Bangladesh’s health system has collapsed: Fakhrul
DSCC announces Tk 6,119.59cr budget for FY 2020-21


Latest News
Department of Narcotics Control gets new DG
World economic recovery looks ever more shaky
Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic
Stonehenge Boulders: Mystery of mighty stones solved
Swiss prosecutor launches criminal probe of FIFA chief Infantino
Italy great Pirlo appointed Juventus U23 coach
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
44 online news portals selected for registration
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
Most Read News
Ex-UP chairman killed in Khulna 'gunfight'
IS' claim is 'bogus': Police
Low-lying areas in Gafargaon flooded as Brahmaputra swelling
Russia vows ‘promising’ virus vaccines in September
44 online news portals selected for registration
Delhi-Dhaka ties 'exceptionally close': MEA
Bangladesh's virus toll reaches 3,083
Charge sheet against Shahed in arms case submitted
609 govt college teachers promoted to professors
A threat that never rings alarm button!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft