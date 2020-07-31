Fake websites put Ministry of Education in trouble





The Ministry of Education is in trouble with such misleading information. The sites or pages are providing false information or spreading rumors about

education.

In the past, about 90 such websites were shut down but later they reappeared under different names.

The Education Ministry has decided to take stern measures against them.

It is reported that numerous websites or pages are found on the Internet in the name of General Board, Technical Education Board, Board of Secondary Education and the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary under the Ministry of Education.

False information on examinations, publication of results, questioning, decisions on important issues and opening and closing of educational institutions in Corona situations and recruitment of teachers is being disseminated on those websites.

People are getting confused over the false information putting the Ministry of Education in trouble.

In this context, Education Ministry Public Relation Officer Abul Khair said many people were spreading fake information by opening websites or pages under the name of the ministry.

"Even in the name of the Minister of Education they are spreading false information. So far, more than 90 such websites have been shut down by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. But such websites are being opened again under different names," he added.

The authorities of the educational institutions are being misled by such websites. It has been decided to bring those involved in these activities under the law by identifying them.

Last week, rumors were spread on a website called 'Bangladesh National Board of Education' that 'educational institutions are being opened after Eid'.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Education and it was informed to the media through a notification that it was not true.

At the same time, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications were informed in writing by the Ministry of Education to shut down the fake website and bring those involved under the law.

Education Minister Dipu Moni also issued a warning in this regard. She said strict action would be taken against them if they spread any kind of misinformation about education through any medium including internet.









Education minister said, "A class of people is spreading false propaganda on various issues related to education through social media."

Secretary of the Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education Mahbub Hossain said people are being misled. This information is also going viral in many ways.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "We immediately stop any kind of rumor received by law enforcement and government agencies through the internet." Many such sites have already been shut down.

