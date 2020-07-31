Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:13 AM
Smuggler killed in gunfight with BGB in Moulvibazar

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A suspected smuggler was killed in a gunfight with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Shuknabil area of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar early Thursday.
The diseased was identified as Md Badrul Mia, 25, son of Attar Ali of Daudpur village of Moulavibazar.
"A patrol team of Alinagar BOP of Srimangal Battalion (46 BGB) were attacked by 30-40 smugglers, armed with Ramda, Chapati, Hasua and sticks. The attackers tried to snatch some of the seized bundles of smuggled bidis by the BGB," said a BGB press release issued here.
BGB first fired an empty shot but as the attackers weren't tamed, shots were fired to protect the goods.
Later, the body of a smuggler was discovered from the spot, added the release.
According to BGB, organized smugglers of the area often carry out deadly and aggressive activities in vengeance against the BGB, when they seize the smuggled goods from them.
Sreemagal Sector Commander Colonel Gazi Sazzad Hossain, BGB Sreemangal Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mahabubul Islam and Sorail Region Commander Brigadier General Zakir Hossain visited the scene, added the release.    -BSS


