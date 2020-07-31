Water level in Ganges basin starts receding





Of the total 30 river points being monitored in Ganges basin regularly, water levels decreased at 20 stations, while increased at nine stations and remained stable at one point at 9:00am, creating a hope of reducing the plight of the flood-affected people in the char (shoal) and other

low-lying areas.

The rivers were flowing below the danger level at 22 points, while above danger mark at seven points this morning.

Water levels of the Ganges River decreased by three centimeters (CM) each at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and Talbaria points, four cm at Rajshahi and 8 cm at Hardinge Bridge points while the level in the Padma River decreased by 12 cm at Goalunda point.

The Ganges River was flowing 167 cm, 160 cm and 83 cm below the danger level at Pankha, Rajshahi and Hardinge Bridge points respectively, he added.

Besides, the water level of the Korotoa River and the Jamuna River under the Brahmaputra Basin which flow in Bogura and Sirajganj districts have seen a receding trend this morning, signalling further improvement in the flood situation in the two districts within the next couple of days.

Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the water level in the Korotoa River decreased by two cm at Bogura point while decreased by five cm at Chak Rahimpur. The river was flowing 148 cm and 34 cm below the danger mark at the two stations respectively this morning.

The Jamuna River further receded by 15 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 14 cm at Kajipur in Sirajganj and 13 cm at Sirajganj point and the river was still flowing 67 cm, 48 cm and 47 cm above the danger mark at Sariakandi, Kazipur and Sirajganj points respectively.

He also said the water level in the Gur River decreased by six cm at Shingra point in Natore district and the river was flowing 84 cm above the danger mark.

The Atrai River was flowing 84 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj district with a 10 cm fall afresh this morning.

Water level in the Mohananda River further receded by seven cm at Rohanpur point in Chapainawabganj district and the river was flowing 86 cm below the danger mark.









The Atrai River was still flowing four cm above the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with a seven cm fall afresh while 316 cm below the danger mark with four cm reduction at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon. -BSS





