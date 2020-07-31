Charges pressed against Shahed in arms case





Md Sairul Islam, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and also investigation officer(IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, showing 13 people as prosecution witnesses.

This was first time the DB pressed charges in one of the cases against Shahed since his arrest on July 15.

Earlier on July 26, Shahed was shown arrested in the arms case after the IO submitted a petition.

The IO, in the charge sheet, said the charges brought against Shahed were primarily proven and he should be brought to trial.

On July 19, DB took the charge of investigation in the case and on the same day the detectives found Shahed's private car in front of house no-14, Sector-11, in the city's Ittara Paschim area.

DB seized a pistol and a bullet from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against Shahed.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country on a boat.

Later, he was placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test results and charging patients for test and treatment.









On July 26, Shahed was placed on a 38-day remand in five cases including an arms case. He is now on a 10-day remand in connection with an arms case filed with Satkhira police. Earlier, eight arrest warrants were issued against Shahed after eight fraud cases were filed with a Dhaka court on different dates.





