Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:13 AM
Three suspects on 14-day remand

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Three people arrested in connection with an explosion inside the Pallabi Police Station that left four cops injured, were put on 14-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
The accused Rafikul Islam, Shahidul Islam and Mosharraf. They have been accused in two cases filed under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substance Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan
Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order and granted police seven-day remand in each of the cases.
The explosion took place around 7am on Wednesday when a weight-machine like object went off at the police station.
Later in the morning, a three-member probe body was formed to investigate the explosion.
The trio was arrested during a raid in Mirpur's Kalshi area.    -UNB


