Bangladesh’s health system has collapsed: Fakhrul





"Babu's (Shafiul Bari Babu's) death in such a way has exposed a truth that Bangladesh's health system has completely collapsed. Babu's illness and death have also proved that people now can't keep confidence in the health system here," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the comment while talking to reporters after visiting the house of Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu who died on Tuesday.

Fakhrul said the country's health system itself has become a problem for the patients as people do not get proper treatment and authentic diagnosis reports.

"Many people asked why the country's people go abroad for treatment. People are forced to go abroad as they can't undergo even proper diagnosis here and face many other problems," he observed.

Describing Babu as a talented leader, the BNP leader said, "We can't imagine a popular and conscious leader like Babu could leave us in such a way. He has all the qualities to be a big leader."

Fakhrul said Babu left his wife and two children in such a condition that they have no place to take shelter. "I urge all of our party leaders and activists to extend their helping hand to Babu's family."

He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia directed him to meet the bereaved family members of Babu and assured them that their party is with them.

The BNP leader came to Babu's rented house in the city's Eskaton area at noon and talked to his wife and son and daughter and consoled them.

Meanwhile, Swechchasebak Dal arranged a doa-cum discussion programme at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

A special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace for babu's departed soul.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari Babu died at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday at the age of 51 while undergoing treatment for lung infection and breathing problem. -UNB















