

DSCC announces Tk 6,119.59cr budget for FY 2020-21

This is the first budget of Mayor Taposh after taking office -- he announced it at Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

The budget is Tk 2488.19 crore higher than that of the last fiscal.

In the budget, the DSCC has kept Tk 150 crore for the renovation of the old channel of the Buriganga River, and Tk 250 crore to recover land along the Buriganga and construct roads and parks there. He said they want to bring the canals and waterbodies under the city corporation's jurisdiction and if necessary, they want to build walkways and parks along the banks of the waterbodies.

"Following the desire of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we want to make the old town free from encroachers and pollution, for which we want to make the old channel of Buriganga -- that flows between Old Dhaka and Kamrangirchar -- more aesthetic after recovering it from encroachers," he said.

He said they have already started the work and the Military Institute of Science and Technology is working as the consulting institution on the project.

"We will also recover all the canals in Dhaka city and we will do the necessary maintenance work," he said.

Taposh said they will also take initiatives to extend the banks of the Buriganga and Shitalakkhya rivers, along with making the road communication system more dynamic.

DSCC in the current fiscal has kept Tk 300 crore for comprehensive mosquito control activities for the first time.

"There is a huge number of waterbodies in the city which turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. These waterbodies have become stagnant due to encroachment and pollution, for which they become curses of us instead of blessings," the mayor said.

About garbage management, the mayor said they have a plan to set up Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) at all of its wards.

"We hope we will be able to set up the STS by December 31," he said.















