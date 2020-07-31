Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Front Page

Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow (Saturday).
Unlike Eid ul Fitr, this festival will be celebrated without any outdoor programmes or Eid jamaats at Eidgahs anywhere in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has urged Muslims to avoid Eidgah or other open places for Eid congregations and offer prayers at their nearest mosques maintaining social distancing recommended in the health advice.
However, thousands are leaving the city in crowded vehicles without maintaining social distancing and sometimes not wearing face masks. Amid the risk of virus infection, thousands have already left the
capital to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones at their respective village homes.
As the deadly Covid-19 pandemic prevailing in the country, the government has restricted the movement centring the Eid ul Azha but none were follow the instruction.
In compliance with hygiene rules and maintaining social distancing, a total of six  Eid-ul Azha congregations at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on August 1 (Saturday morning) in the capital.
"Like every year, a total of six Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque one after another on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha," said a release issued by the Islamic Foundation on Thursday.
The first Jamaat will be held at 7:00am. Hafez Mufti Maulana M Mizanur Rahaman, senior Imam of the mosque, will conduct the jamaat. The second Eid Jamaat will be held at 7:50 am and the third one at 8:45 am. The fourth jamaat will be held at 9:35am. The fifth will be held at 10:30am and the sixth jamaat will be held at at 11:10am on the day.
Although the Islamic Sharia encourages offering Eid prayer at Eidgah or open places, the devotees are now requested to offer their prayers at nearby mosques due to the coronavirus situation.
The devotees have been urged to bring prayer mats from home. Besides, arrangements should be made at the entrances of the mosques for washing hands.
The devotees must wear masks inside the mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that were stored in the mosque.
Children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those taking care of the sick should not be allowed to attend the jamaats.
Apart from these, the devotees were requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the prayer -- a common practice around the world during Eid festivals.
Television channels and radio stations will telecast special programmes on the occasion of Eid.


