48 die of C-19, 2,695 infected in 24 hours





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,083 and the number of total infections stood at 2,34,889.

"Of the dead patients, 36 are men and 12 women. Among the death cases, 2,424 men died and 656 women," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Thursday.

Moreover, 17 of them are from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, three each from Rajshahi, five each from Khulna and Sylhet, and two each from Barishal, Rangpur, Mymensingh division.

"41 of them have died in different hospitals and seven at their respective homes," she added.

Besides, some 2,668 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 132,960.

Age-based division of new deceased shows that one was between 31 and 40 years, four were between 41 and 50, 14 between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, 11 between 71 and 80, five between 81 and 90 and one more between 91 and 100 and years.

According to DGHS data recorded since March 18, over 1,400 people who died were above 60 years in the country. "So far, 18 patients who died below 10 years, 30 aged between 11 and 20, 85 between 21 and 30, 202 between 31 and 40, 435 between 41 and 50, 890 between 51 and 60 and 1423 aged above 60 years," Dr Nasima said.

District-wise, out of 3,083 fatalities till date, 47.84 per cent or 1,475 are from Dhaka division, 24.36 or 751 per cent from Chattogram, 7.10 per cent or 219 from Khulna, 5.90 per cent or 182 from Rajshahi, 4.90 per cent or 151 from Sylhet, 3.92 per cent or 102 from Barishal, 3.80 per cent or 177 from Rangpur, and 2.17 per cent or 67 from Mymensingh.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 12,667 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,937 were tested in 82 labs across the country. So far 1,164,195 samples have been tested."

Currently, 57,425 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,453 newly-quarantined individuals.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 635 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 18,568."









However, the virus has killed 670,463 people globally and infected 17,201,686 so far.





