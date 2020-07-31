Airtel launches special offers for major MFS

The #1 network of friends, Airtel, is offering its best offers in all the major Mobile Financial Services (MFS) platforms like bKash, Nagad, Rocket.

Besides the regular mobile recharge facility, Airtel customers can avail all offers using these platforms.

To facilitate the community of friends to stay connected with each other during the Corona pandemic situation, Airtel has come up with the timely offer. For example, Airtel customers can enjoy 48 paisa/minute call rate with 14 days validity by recharging only 42 taka from bKash, Nagad or Rocket. All Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy the offer.





















