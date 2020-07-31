Helal Ahmed joins Bank Asia as Independent Director



Helal Ahmed Chowdhury

A seasoned banker with around four and half decades of banking experience, Chowdhury started his career at Pubali Bank in 1977 as a Class-I Officer through Superior Service Examination and was promoted in course to MD and CEO (2006-2014) in the same bank.

Under his leadership, Pubali bank got transformed into an institutional role model of government turned private commercial bank and won the prestigious award "Best Financial Institution" of the country given by DHL and the Daily Star in 2009.

He is an M.A. and a Diplomaed Associate of IBB. He participated in different training, seminar, short and long courses both at home and abroad including Oxford and Cambridge Universities of UK and UC Berkeley and Columbia University of USA.



























