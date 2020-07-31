CBBL sets up unit at SAJID N’ganj hospital





In this regard, Community Bank has contributed Beds, Oxygen Concentrator, Portable Pulse Oximeter, High Flow Rebreather Mask and Cardiac Monitor for semi critical units' the patients suffering from Covid-19.

Front liner Covid-19 patients will get priority services in admission and treatment. "Community Bank Semi Critical Units" in SAJIDA'S Narayangonj Hospital was formally inaugurated jointly by Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Community Bank and Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation through video conferences. Other officials of both the organizations participated the event.

















Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd (CBBL) a concern of Bangladesh Police Kallyan Trust, in collaboration with SAJIDA Foundation has stood by the Covid-19 patients by establishing "Community Bank semi critical units"at SAJIDA'S Narayangonj Hospital, says a press release.In this regard, Community Bank has contributed Beds, Oxygen Concentrator, Portable Pulse Oximeter, High Flow Rebreather Mask and Cardiac Monitor for semi critical units' the patients suffering from Covid-19.Front liner Covid-19 patients will get priority services in admission and treatment. "Community Bank Semi Critical Units" in SAJIDA'S Narayangonj Hospital was formally inaugurated jointly by Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD and CEO of Community Bank and Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation through video conferences. Other officials of both the organizations participated the event.