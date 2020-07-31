Monzurur Rahman new Chairman of Pubali Bank  



Monzurur Rahman

Monzurur Rahman has been elected as Chairman of the board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited. He has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the bank in its 1247th Board Meeting. Earlier, he was a member of Board of Directors and Chairman of Executive Committee of the bank, according to press release.Monzurur Rahman is the Chairman of Rema Tea Company Ltd. and an Independent Director of Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Ltd. He was an elected member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC).He has long 53 years' experience in banking, insurance and tea business.Rahman is a graduate from Calcutta University.