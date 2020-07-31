bKash offers payment service for buying sacrificial animal online





The company in a media release yesterday said that one can purchase their chosen sacrificial animal now from 11 digital cattle markets and make payments directly using the bKash service.

Customers from all districts can buy sacrificial animals from Ajkerdeal.com and Bikroy.com under the offer, while dwellers in the capital can take the opportunity on Amar Hutt, Barendra Traders (Goruchai.com), Fish Expert Limited (Bhalojinish.com), HungryNaki, Priyoshop, Sadeeq Agro, SobjibazaarGoruHaat and FarmHut, it reads.

Besides, the bkash offers the payment service on Daraz for Chittagong and Khulna people as well.

The press release also said that the payment service is not only available for purchasing sacrificial animals, but also for home delivery service payments.

By clicking on https://www.bkash.com/qurbani-hat any one can get a list of all the digital cattle markets which are accepting bKash payment, the press release mentions.

























