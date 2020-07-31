Video
Friday, 31 July, 2020
Samsung revives analogue sentiment amid digital lifestyle

Published : Friday, 31 July, 2020
Business Desk

While people are slowly getting accustomed to the new normal with the digital shift due to the current pandemic, Samsung Bangladesh has brought an innovative approach of sending analogue sentiment postcards to be sent to loved ones to keep the parted families and people connected.
The initiative was taken under a campaign called 'Share your heartfelt story with your beloved,' according a press release..
Samsung's creative approach allowed people to send personalized Eid greetings to their loved ones, especially during the current crisis, when most people are avoiding visiting their relatives and friends. During the campaign, people who went to Samsung's customer service centers were given a chance to send hand-written postcards to their loved ones. A wide range of postcards was available for the customers to choose and write their message.
 "We know the power that photos and messages can have in bringing people closer together, even when they have to be apart, so we wanted to help our customers from Dhaka to across Bangladesh to greet their loved ones during Eid in a creative but analogue way.
"In a time of rapidly breaking news, constant refreshes, and truly alarming push alerts, sending and receiving postcards can be a solace," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn as saying on the occasion.
The campaign launched on July 15 last concluded yesterday (Thursday) and lots of people utilized this chance during their visit to Samsung Service Centers.



















