X Ceramics launches anti slip tiles

X Ceramics Group, launched Anti Slip Tiles first time in Bangladesh through a digital launching event. With a thought of protection from slip related injuries for the young buds and seniors of the families, X Ceramics Group through its strong R and D has specially developed an innovative and feature-rich range of Anti-Slip tiles, says a press release.One of its key features is that, even in wet surfaces, there is very little chance of falling down. Its quality and durability will ensure dirt free and stain free surface for a very long time. Huge collection of designs will provide the customers options to match the floor and wall tiles. These exceptional features make these tiles ideal for application in kitchens, bathrooms, even veranda/balcony.Morshed Alam Director (Sales and Marketing) X Ceramics Group, gave the opening speech describing the USP's of Anti-slip tiles.Also present were, PK Meachu (R&D), Mohammad Shahturur Rahman (HOD, X Monica), Arup Nandi (HOD, X Monalisa) and Mr. Abu Hassan Talukder (HOD, X Alexander).